Tarbert sewer upgrade project begins

A £3.4m project to upgrade Tarbert’s sewer pipes started on Monday August 31 after delays for many different reasons – not least the pandemic.

The scheme aims to tackle sewer flooding by increasing the capacity of the local sewer network.

It will involve installing almost 350 metres of new sewer pipe, with large diameter sewers being put in place along Barmore Road, Harbour Street and on a section of School Road.

The upgrades will also help prevent items which are wrongly flushed down the toilet, such as wet wipes, from ending up in the sea during severe storms.

The project is being delivered by Scottish Water’s alliance partner amey Black and Veatch (aBV).

Paul Milligan, aBV communications manager, said: ‘There are three issues going on in the area. We have the tidal surge, surface run-off from the steep hill and the hydraulic capacity of the sewer network not being fit for purpose. This means when the area experiences storms and there’s a tidal surge, waste water back-ups and causes flooding in homes and local businesses. By increasing the sewer capacity we can help reduce this flood risk.’

Ruaridh MacGregor, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs manager for the west area, added: ‘The work will benefit residents and businesses in Barmore Road and Harbour Street affected by sewer flooding in previous years.

‘There will be some traffic disruption while this work is being delivered but we have done and will continue to do all we can to help minimise disruption where possible.

‘This will bring reassurance to the businesses and families that have in the past been affected by sewage flooding,’ said Councillor Anne Horn.

‘I look forward to this project progressing and the benefit it will bring to the village.’

The work will be carried out in phases to help minimise disruption.