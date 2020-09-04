NHS Highland makes Covid-19 testing appeal

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

As the Scottish Ambulance Service takes over the country’s mobile COVID-19 testing units, the health board has asked people to book a test only if symptoms are present.

The return of schools in August has seen an increase in requests for COVID-19 testing and this week Dr Tim Allison, director of public health for NHS Highland, appealed to members of the public to book a test only if they have symptoms.

Dr Allison said: ‘We have seen a sharp rise in the number of requests for tests since the schools have gone back, particularly from parents concerned about their children.

‘Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested. You can book a test for yourself, someone you care for or a child in your care but you only need to book a test if you have symptoms or you have been explicitly asked to get a test by our public health team.

‘A test can be booked by calling 08000 282816 or by visiting the NHS Inform website. You do not need to call NHS 24 to organise a test.’

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include a new, continuous cough, fever, or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste. Testing should also be arranged in the first three days of symptoms appearing, though it is effective until day five.

Dr Allison added: ‘If someone in your household develops symptoms you will need to self-isolate but, unless you also have symptoms, there is no need for you to be tested unless you go on to develop symptoms. If you are contacted by Test and Protect to tell you that you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19, you do not require a test but you must isolate for 14 days. A test will not change the need to self-isolate.

‘If you do develop symptoms and are ill and worried about your health, you should call NHS 24 on 111. Please do not call NHS 24 unless you feel you need medical advice to deal with your illness.

‘I thank everyone for all their efforts as we continue to fight this virus.

‘COVID-19 is still here and it is important everyone continues to follow the national guidance to keep them and others safe.’

The Scottish Ambulance Service this week took over the running of Scotland’s COVID-19 mobile testing units from army personnel.

As part of the transfer, around 500 positions have been created across the country for as long as the service is needed.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: ‘I want to thank the armed forces personnel who have been running the mobile testing units in Scotland since they were set up in April.

‘Transferring operational delivery to the Scottish Ambulance Service will help to ensure mobile testing units continue to support testing in communities and provide a sustainable, long-term response to the pandemic.’

PIC:

The Lochgilphead mobile testing unit at the Riverside on Sunday August 31 as ambulance staff took over from the army. 51_a36CovidTesting_Gilp01