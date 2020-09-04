COVID-19 case confirmed at Lochgilphead Joint Campus

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Parents at Lochgilphead Joint Campus have been issued with a letter notifying them that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving a sixth year pupil.

The letter, sent late afternoon on Friday September 4 by NHS Highland’s health protection team, advises that the pupil was last at school on Tuesday September 1 and that contact tracing is underway.

Anyone who has been in close contact will be advised to stay at home and self-isolate for 14 days.

The school remains open, however, and the official advice is that pupils should continue to attend if they feel well.

The letter advises that any pupil displaying symptoms or who tests positive for the virus must remain at home for at least 10 days from the date their symptoms first appeared.

Once a positive case is confirmed in a household, other members of that household must not leave the house for 14 days after the affected person first became ill.

Members of the household should not go to work, school, public areas or use public transport.

The letter to parents states: ‘We know you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with the head teacher and education service colleagues in Argyll and Bute Council.’

The most common symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) are recent onset of:

• new continuous cough and/or

• high temperature and/or

• a loss of, or change in, normal sense of taste or smell (anosmia)

There are things you can do to help reduce the risk of you and anyone you live with getting ill with COVID-19

Do

• wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

• use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

• wash your hands as soon as you get home

• cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

• put used tissues in the bin immediately and wash your hands afterwards