Council under fire after Kilmartin school Covid scare

Argyll and Bute Council has apologised and launched an investigation after its Covid-19 safety procedures at a Mid Argyll primary school fell short.

Parents of pupils at Kilmartin Primary School were alarmed after it emerged a teacher had been allowed into class last week – despite a family member displaying potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Posting on social media on Sunday August 23, the teacher asked about Covid-19 mobile testing after a family member experienced cold-like symptoms.

She went into work the following day, Monday, before being tested for the virus on Tuesday – and is understood to have been permitted to return to the classroom after the test, but before the result.

After they complained to the school, head teacher Namaste Bevan emailed parents, writing: ‘I apologise for the added worry and stress that concerns this week have had on anyone in our school community and I will continue to try to safeguard the well-being of staff and pupils and assess and manage risks in a calm and considered way…’

Council education manager for Mid Argyll Wendy Brownlie told parents on Wednesday: ‘We have had a full discussion with the school regarding the correct processes and procedures and are assured they will follow the new guidance issued yesterday afternoon.

‘The school are very sorry this happened and are making every effort to ensure the environment is kept as safe as possible.’

The teacher was not at the school from Wednesday onwards, but returned this week after the test proved negative.

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘We are looking into queries raised with us about procedures at Kilmartin Primary School and a COVID-19 test.

‘We would like to apologise to parents for worry caused.’

One parent, who did not wish to be named, said: ‘The fact that children and families have been potentially exposed in this small rural community is outrageous.

‘As parents, we are concerned Argyll and Bute Council has a lack of understanding of the seriousness of what they did and the potential damage they could have caused.’

Mid Argyll councillor Dougie Philand said: ‘The virus is lethal and all precautions should be adhered to. I will be asking the head of service what had happened and why.’

Fellow council member Sandy Taylor added: ‘It is important people in positions of authority and those working with the public, above all, are seen to be abiding by and promoting this best practice by doing the right thing.’