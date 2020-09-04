Council mileage down as staff work from home

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Mileage clocked up by Argyll and Bute Council staff has fallen by around 90 per cent during the pandemic.

The report to the council’s climate change environmental action group will be discussed at its meeting on Monday, September 7.

Executive director Douglas Hendry said business mileage reduced due to suspension of non-essential travel, homeworking and the ‘digital meeting’ culture.

‘This situation has eased in recent weeks with site visits now sanctioned again and a limited amount of staff returning to office working,’ he said in his report.

‘The vast majority of staff still work at home and most are still keen to continue with this arrangement at least in part.

‘However, (there are) new sources of mileage from activities like the community food project, delivering food parcels and also additional vehicles to ensure social distancing is complied with for refuse collections.

‘Carbon emissions from council business miles makes up around three per cent of (the council’s) total carbon footprint.’

The report also reveals that recycling from April to June was down nearly 14 per cent on the same period in 2019.

That followed recycling being suspended, and household waste and recycling centres closed because of the number of staff shielding or self-isolating.

Of the decline in recycling, Mr Hendry added: ‘During the height of the Covid emergency all 11 household waste recycling centres were closed in Argyll and Bute as were all such sites throughout Scotland.’

The sites reopened on June 1.

Council kerbside recycling collections were also suspended on March 24 and remained so until late June when most recommenced.

Household glass collections on Mull and Tiree all restarted during August.

The overall recycling, composting and recovery rate for the April-June 2020 quarter was 31.8 per cent, compared to 45.5 per cent during the same quarter in 2019.