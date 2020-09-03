Waverley crashes into Brodick pier
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
The Waverley paddle steamer crashed into Brodick pier today (Thursday) with early reports saying several people have been injured.
The Waverley was making its way into the pier at 5.15pm to drop passengers off who had been on been on a trip round Arran. Other passengers were waiting on the quay side to make the return journey to Largs and Greenock. Passengers described a large jolt as the vessel berthed.
Emergency services including the police, ambulance and fire brigade have been called to the scene. Police Scotland confirmed they were in attendance at the incident.