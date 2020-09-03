Eat Out to Help Out scheme praised

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A hotel manager has praised the recent Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Allan McKie, manager of the Anchor Hotel and Barge at Tarbert, said it had proved ‘very successful’ during August as an incentive to encourage people out again.

It offered discounts to diners between Mondays and Wednesdays of up to 50 per cent off the cost of their meal during August at participating businesses.

One of the aims was to encourage people to venture back out to eat after the coronavirus lockdown as well as helping hotels, restaurants, and cafes generate income during the quieter, earlier part of the week.

It had proved its worth in making a ‘huge difference’ in lunchtime trade between Mondays and Wednesdays, said Mr McKie.

‘It was a win-win for both parties – the public and the restaurant,’ he said. ‘The public got up to a maximum of £10 off their meal, or 50 per cent off their meal value.

‘If the meal came to £15 they got £7.50 off, if their meal came to £22 the maximum they got £10 off, so they would get a £22 meal for £12 and that was per person so it was quite a saving.

‘We gained because it increased our volume and brought people out.’

The Anchor plans to see how September goes and it would consider potentially reintroducing the deal in October in what are traditionally quieter times of the week.