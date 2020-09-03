Bike passenger dies after A82 crash – witnesses sought

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Police have appealed for witnesses after a road crash on the A82 between Balloch and Arden on Monday August 31 in which a man was fatally injured.

Around 5.10pm two men were travelling on a black Suzuki motorcycle northbound on the A82 near its junction with Auchenheglish Lodges.

When the motorcycle slowed to turn right it was involved in a collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf estate which was driving behind them.

The driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle on to the northbound carriageway.

Emergency services attended and the 21-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he has subsequently died as a result of his injuries.

The driver, aged 23, was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, from where he was later discharged.

The 46-year-old driver of the Volkswagen estate was not injured.

Inspector Archie McGuire, Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Road Policing Unit, said: ‘Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

‘We continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and I would ask anyone who has information and has not yet spoken to the police to come forward. I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has a dash-cam to check back and see if there is any footage that could assist our investigation.

Contact the divisional road policing unit at Dumbarton through 101, quoting incident number 2478 of Monday August 31.