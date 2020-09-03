Announcements – September 4, 2020

DEATHS

BLACKWOOD –

Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital after a short illness on September 1, 2020, Jean McIntosh Blackwood, nee McNeill, aged 88 years of 3 Caledonia Court, Ardrishaig. Formerly Ard Creagach, Ardrishaig and Ardlamy, Gigha. Beloved wife of the late Bob Blackwood, much loved mother of David, Janette and Robert and loving Granny of seven. A dear mother-in-law and auntie. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A private funeral service will be held at Keil Cemetery, Isle of Gigha on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 12noon. Donations, if desired, to Ardrishaig Parish Church. Enquiries to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors 01546 602226.

CAMPBELL – Suddenly at his home, on September 1, 2020, John (Beano) Campbell, in his 57th year, of 31 Dewar Avenue, and formerly of MacDonald Terrace, Lochgilphead. (Former Wood Cutter). Dearly loved Dad of John, Scott and Darren. Beloved son of the late Hugh and Louie Campbell. Dear brother of Elspeth, Christine and Marion. A much respected brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A private funeral service will be held at Woodside Crematorium on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

LEWIS – Peacefully at home in Glasgow on August 25, 2020, after a short illness, Caroline Halse Young, in her 76th year, daughter of the late Prof. Andrew McLaren Young and Mrs Margie Young, formerly of Dalsmirren Farm, Southend; dearly beloved wife of the late Robert Lewis, and loving and much loved mother of their daughter Nicky. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

MACVEAN – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead on August 31, 2020, Alasdair John MacVean, aged 87 years of Dalvore, Kilmichael Glassary, by Lochgilphead (formerly of the Stag Garage). Dearly loved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty) MacDonald. Loving father of John, Angus, Peter, Elizabeth and Eric. Cherished brother of Mary MacKellar. A dear brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour and very dear friend to many. A private funeral service will be held at Achnabreac Cemetery, Lochgilphead on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 12 noon. Donations can be made in memory of Alasdair to Alzheimer’s Scotland and Cancer Research.

MCCORKINDALE –

Peacefully at home, Macharioch, Southend, on September 1, 2020, Neil John McCorkindale, aged 71 years, dearly beloved husband of Jennifer, much loved father of Morag, her partner James and Mairi. A proud grampa of Jake, Alan, Craig and Andrew, loving brother of Louise, Archie and James, a loving uncle, a good friend and neighbour and a loyal member of the community. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Neil John’s funeral will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2020.The cortege will leave the family home at 12.00 p.m. travelling down Blasthill Brae to Southend, through the village to Keil Cemetery. Family, friends and neighbours are welcome to pay their last respects to Neil John on our journey. Please remember to observe social distancing.

MCFALL – On August 31, 2020, peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital after a short illness, Margaret (Maggie) McFall, aged 55 years, beloved long term partner of Gordon Baillie and dearly loved mother of Gordon and Andrew and dear mother-in-law of Emma. Sorely missed by all. A private funeral service, owing to current restrictions, will take place at Patchan Cemetery.

NICOL – Peacefully after a short tough illness at the Beatson Hospital, Glasgow, on August 31, 2020, Christine Margaret MacDonald, in her 50th year, Tombreac, Inveraray, dearly beloved wife of Hugh Andrew Armour Nicol, much loved mum to Cara and Andrew, loving daughter of Donnie and the late Margaret MacDonald, beloved sister of Donald, and sister-in-law of Wendy, Suzanne and the late Judith. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Christine’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. The cortege will leave from 16 Knockscalbert Way, Campbeltown at 1.00 p.m. travelling down Prince’s Street, along the Esplanade, round the cross, up Main Street and Longrow on our way to Patchan Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Christine may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

SIMPSON – Archie, Ingatestone, Essex, died July 23, 2020, in his 82nd year, beloved husband of Betty and father of Ian.

WALKER – Kenneth Harold. Formerly of Ardrishaig died peacefully in Oban on Monday, August 17, 2020, aged 97 years. He will be deeply missed by his family and those who knew him. His funeral service will take place in Oxford on Friday, September 4, 2020. Any enquiries to The Individual Funeral Company – 01865 714130.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MACKINNON – The family of the late Cathie MacKinnon would like to express their thanks for all the flowers, cards and messages of sympathy they received. Special thanks go to The Good Care Group and Enable carers who took care of Cathie for the last two years and enabled her to stay in her own home till the end, their kindness and compassion was unfailing. Thanks also to the Tarbert Medical Practice and the Community Nursing Team for their support. Thanks to Robert Macleod for a lovely personal service at Cardross and to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professional care and attention to detail. There are no words to express our heartfelt thanks to Sharee, Betty, Kayleigh and Sarah.

WILCOCK E M – The family of May would like to thank everyone for their support, including those who paid respects on the day and generous donations to the RNLI. Also to funeral directors D MacDonald and Rev Macleod for guiding the family through this sad time – and again to staff at Ashgrove for their care of May.

IN MEMORIAMS

GODDARD – Agnes, died September 6, 1999.

Miss and love you always.

– Mum, Sandra, Ali and family.

Love and miss you very much.

– Twinkle.

MACFARLANE – Treasured memories of Joe, a much loved husband, dad and grandad who died September 6, 2014.

Always in our hearts you’ll stay

Loved and remembered every day

– Inserted by Cath and family.

MEENAN – Fond memories of a much loved dad, father-in-law, granda and great-granda, Denis, who died September 5, 2019.

Loved, missed and remembered every day.

Jamie, Margaret and all the family