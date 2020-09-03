A83 at the Rest could open by Monday

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Repair work at the site of the August 4 landslide is on track to allow the reopening of the A83, under traffic light control, by Monday September 7 – weather permitting.

Five weeks after the latest landslide missed ‘mitigation’ catch-pits and damaged the carriageway before crossing the old military road below, repairs are almost complete.

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said this week progress on complex repairs at the site has been good with road resurfacing under way.

The surfacing work covers the section of road which was excavated to install new culverts beneath the carriageway, with further work being carried out on a new safety barrier and road edge beam to support and stabilise the road.

Once repairs are complete, one lane of the A83 will re-open with teams continuing with work to construct a temporary catch-pit at the base of the steep channel formed by the most recent landslip to provide further mitigation and protection for the A83.

Preparations are under way to build the next ‘permanent’ catch-pit beside the previous pits, completed in 2019, to help provide further landslip resilience.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said on Tuesday: ‘We’re closely monitoring the weather forecast and provided there are no significant issues we hope to re-open the route by Monday.

‘We thank the local community and road users for their patience while we address the landslip at the Rest. Argyll remains open for business and our teams will continue to work around the clock to re-open the A83 as quickly and safely as we can.’