MSP hosts full advice surgery on Zoom

Michael Russell, MSP for Argyll and Bute, will host a full constituent advice surgery on Zoom next week.

Monday’s event is being held as an alternative to face-to-face surgeries where he met the public at different locations across the constituency.

Since the pandemic, Mr Russell and staff have remained available to constituents and met with many using video conferencing software Zoom or over the telephone.

Mr Russell, who represents the SNP, said the volume of enquiries had been far higher than usual.

He said: ‘As we cautiously move forward and my team prepare to reopen our office, we understand that we will not be able to hold surgeries as we always have in the near future.

‘With this in mind I am now trialling a full surgery on Zoom and all going well I intend to host these on as regular a basis as I can until we can begin to meet with constituents face-to-face in all corners of Argyll and Bute.’

‘I understand that this technology is not accessible for everyone and am, of course, as I always have been, still available for telephone appointments and my team and I can be contacted on email at any time.’

The meeting is open to anyone in Argyll and Bute and if you require an appointment or more information, you can get in touch by emailing marie-claire.docherty@parliament.scot or calling 01369 702011.