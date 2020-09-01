Heather’s Treks – Tranquil lochs and magical isles

Heather Thomas-Smith runs Heathery Heights, a Lochgilphead-based company offering a bespoke guided walking service. She has travelled and trekked throughout the world but now lives in Argyll amongst the scenery she loves. www.heatheryheights.co.uk

Walk Information

Route: Loch Coille Bharr, Dubh Loch and the Faery Isles

Distance: 9 to 18km (see extensions below)

Ascent: 185 to 440m

Time: 3 6 hours walking; allow 2+ hours for exploration and stops

Terrain: tracks, short road section and paths; some steep & uneven sections

Map/s: OS Landranger 55 (1:50 000)

OS Explorer 358 (1:25 000)

Start/Finish: Forestry car park

Grid Reference: NR 783906 (or NR 790909)

Parking: Loch á Coille Bharra (or Barnluasgan; the route passes both)

Public Transport: limited bus service (425/426)

Toilets: No

This delightful walk – and the accompanying extensions for those who wish to walk further – encompasses calm tranquility, intriguing history and a wonderful array of plants and wildlife.

The area is famed for its beavers, first released here in 2009; its woodlands and incredible geology.

It is as beautiful in winter light as it is on a balmy summer’s day.

Historical points of interest include the old settlement, cross and well at Kilmory Oib and the ruins of Coille Bharr (Kilmory) Mill.

To make the most of the walk it is worth visiting the Faery Isles section when the tide is out and the freshwater lochs later in the day if you wish to have the chance of spotting a beaver. A visit to the Argyll Beaver Centre will provide you with further useful information

1. Turn south along the track from the forestry car park (NR783906) on the west side of Loch Coille-Bharr. After a short distance you will come to the ruined township of Kilmory Oib to your right, worthy of exploration. Note the cross and well at its centre, often a mass of watercress (best not eaten raw due to liver fluke).

2. Continue on the track south for half a kilometre until you reach the ruined Coille Bharr Mill, note the fine arch and different ages of masonry. A tiny detour on a path to the left of the mill takes you to stunning views over the loch and to where your exploits will take you later in the day. Returning to the track head south for 150m, passing fine waterfalls on your right.

3. At the Y-junction keep right, signposted the Faery Isles. You will be returning to go back up the other fork later. Continue down the track for 600m until you reach the next Y-junction. Here you have a choice.

4. i) To extend the 9km walk and explore the west side of the Faery Isles and gain views to the southern end of Loch Sween the right hand fork (signposted Faery Isles) will give you an out and back walk of 6.5km (keeping LEFT all the way towards Rubha na Stuire). The extension is also very useful if you are waiting for the tide to go out before exploring the next section.

ii) To continue the 9km walk keep left following the track to its end. To your right you will see a tiny shore side path, which veers through the undergrowth to the most north-easterly of the Faery Isles. The views are stunning. You can walk out to the end of a stone jetty or cross to explore this beautiful isle if the tide is fully out. Take care to keep to the stonier sections and avoid the mud.

5. Return back to the Y-junction at the start of ‘3’ and immediately turn right. The track will veer left to the southern end of Loch Coille-Bharr and a fine viewpoint. The path now keeps left and rises over a small ridge before heading closely up the eastern shores of the loch. Clear signs of the beavers can be seen where they have chewed through trees, dragged them down the loch’s banks and built dams. Those first created at Dubh Loch can be seen to your right from the wooden platform on Loch Coille-Bharr.

6. Continue north from Dubh Loch onto the Achnamara road until you reach the Barnluasgan car park. Here you have a further choice.

7. i) If you wish to add on the short 1.5km circuit of Loch Barnluasgan or the 2.5km circuit that includes pretty woods the route is well marked out from the north end of the car park with the steeper woodland walk incorporated into the circuit on the loch’s eastern side.

ii) To continue the main circuit it is merely a case of crossing the road to the small gate opposite the car park. It is then a 10-15 minute walk along the path back to the start.

Safety in the Outdoors

The described route and accompanying information are there to be used as a guide and do not replace the use of map and compass and the skills required to use them. All walks are undertaken at your own risk. Please continue to adhere to current guidelines as set out by the government, exercise responsibly and use appropriate clothing and equipment for your chosen outdoor activity. Inform a contact about your route/whereabouts and don’t forget your phone, snacks, drink, any medication/first aid supplies you may need and to check weather conditions. Most walks are dog friendly but please keep your dog under close control, especially around livestock and wildlife. Please follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.