Council leader welcomes Green Distillery Fund

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

‘The distilling industry – both whisky and gin – plays an increasingly important role in the rural economy and international reputation of Argyll and Bute. This new fund has the potential to help the industry play a key role in protecting our climate too.’

These were words of Councillor Aileen Morton, chair of the council’s Climate Change Environmental Action Group, as the UK Government announced a new £10m Green Distillery Fund.

Councillor Morton continued: ‘There are many examples of the application of green technology across Argyll and Bute. This could be a fantastic new opportunity to harness innovative energy sources within one of our most prestigious industries, reducing emissions and creating higher value jobs.

‘This very much fits with one of our key aims, as part of our plan to address climate change, which is to promote Argyll and Bute as a low carbon area and to develop and seek additional investment for green infrastructure.

‘I am keen to see how the fund will be administered and how the council can encourage partners in the distilling world to make best use of the monies available.’

Policy Lead for Economic Growth, Councillor Alastair Redman, added: ‘Argyll and Bute has more than 20 distilleries producing world class whisky and gin products. Many of our businesses are multi-award winning proving that the local drinks sector is something to be envied.

‘From large-scale companies, to small micro-distillers, this fast-growing market creates much-needed employment. The number of people working in the industry locally has increased by 50 per cent over the past 10 years and makes a valuable contribution to the local, Scottish and UK economies.’