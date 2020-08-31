All the Tarbert Academy prize winners as ‘new normal’ begins
Along with the rest of Argyll and Bute schools, Tarbert Academy is at the end of the third week of the new term in a strange world of coronavirus rules.
Head teacher Neil McKnight told the Advertiser: ‘The first few weeks back at Tarbert Academy have gone well – staff are much more confident in being in school and all of the hard work that went in to preparing the school for the COVID-19 situation has really paid off.
‘Pupils are engaging well with the ‘new normal’ and parents played an important part in preparations as well, with the playground committee doing some fantastic work in the primary playground over the summer holidays to get it ready for the pupils’ return.
‘Parents power washed the playground (sometimes in the pouring rain), painted our sheds and barrels and generally made the place look like an area children would be attracted to.’
The school was unable to hold its usual well-attended prizegiving ceremony at the end of the 2019/20 school year due to lockdown, and certificates and prize vouchers were instead sent out to the winners.
Mr McKnight said: ‘Although we were unable to hold our usual prize giving this year due to the COVID-19 situation we were keen at Tarbert Academy to recognise the hard work and achievements of our talented young people.
‘Many congratulations to them all.’
Tarbert Academy – school prizes 2020
Miss C Galbraith Prizes: Primary 1
School Prize for Administration: Robert Nicoll
School Prize for Art and Design: Nadine Hamlin
J B Dickie Prize for Chemistry: Morvern Paisley
Daphne Paterson Prize for English (Primary): Catriona Johnstone
Daphne Paterson Prize for English: Jamie Blair
Rotary Club Prize for National 5 English: Danielle Blair
James Q Smith Prize for English (Sec. 1): Sarah Kirk
Miss Margery Irving Prize for French: Courtney Henderson
Rowena Ranger Prize for Geography: Morvern Paisley
Colin C Blair Prize for History: Cerys Baird
J B Dickie Prize for Mathematics: Jamie Blair
MacKay Prize for National 5 Mathematics: Danielle Blair
Rotary Prize for S2 Mathematics: Ruby Beagan
J B Dickie Prize for Physics: Jamie Blair
J B Dickie Prize for Physical Education: Gordon McLean
School Prize for Health and Food Technology: Marion Anderson
School Prize for Practical Woodworking: Euan MacArthur
School Prize for Graphic Communication: Jamie Blair
School Prize for French: Danielle Blair
Rotary Club Prize for Primary Maths: Kadyn Prentice & Isla Ranger
Primary Good Citizenship Award: Rhys McCloskey
Tarbert Gaelic Choir War Memorial Award: Amber Blake
School Prize for Biology: Keira Guy
School Prize for Business Management: Arabella Williams
James McTaggart Memorial Award: Danielle Blair
Primary Dux: Catriona Johnstone
Senior Dux: Jamie Blair
Determined To Succeed Award: James Prentice
Bunty Seeds Prize for Progress and Effort: Jayne Wilson
Wm E C Seeds Prize for Progress and Effort: Olek Paturaj
Certificates for Progress and Effort
S1: Siri Dawton and Sarah Kirk
S2: Gary Crawford and John McTaggart
S3: Kyle Hamlin, Eilidh Norris, Mollie-Ann Penfold, Charlie Prentice and Jessica Wilkieson
S4: Anna Bellshaw, Danielle Blair and Ashley MacKinnon
S5: Amber Blake.