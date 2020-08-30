Police report – August 28, 2020
Drugs possession
A 41-year-old man was searched by police and allegedly found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis at around 10.40pm on Tuesday August 18 in East Bank Road, Ardrishaig. He was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.
Theft of lead
Between 8pm on Thursday August 20 and 12.20pm on Friday August 21, at The Argyll and Bute Hospital, Lochgilphead, some lead was removed from the roof of a derelict building and stored to be collected and stolen. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.