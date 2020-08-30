Mary’s Meals open again
Another green shoot of recovery from lockdown appeared this week in Lochgilphead.
The popular Mary’s Meals charity shop on Argyll Street opened its doors once again.
A range of measures has been introduced to ensure the safety of customers, volunteers and staff – including a 72-hour quarantine period for all donations and clothing being steamed.
Shop manager Marina Campbell said: ‘I am so pleased that our shop has opened again, and I look forward to seeing our customers again soon.
‘By donating unwanted goods and shopping with us here in Lochgilphead, people can make a real difference to the lives of hungry children living around the world.’