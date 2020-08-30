Lochgilphead Bowling Club – with a twist

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The annual Alf Branch Pairs was contested at Lochgilphead Bowling Club on Sunday August 23, but with a twist.

The nine competed for the the title in the format of consistency bowls.

Points were awarded for the first four bowls nearest the jack, and after some strong scoring throughout the day, a semi-final saw Scott Gargan and Hannah Johnson face Colin MacInnes and Roddy MacDonald.

After some competitive ends of bowling, Colin and Roddy secured the win by a slim margin, with the last bowl of the match thrown by Colin ‘Last Bowl’ MacInnes (as he is now known). They faced the formidable duo of Archie MacVicar and Donald Crawford in the final.

Amid some excellent play, it was Crawford and MacVicar who emerged victorious.

There has been plenty of bowling action throughout August, and on a lovely sunny Sunday August 9 saw eight pairs enter the annual Harvey’s competition.

In a slightly different two-league, round robin format, the final pairings of Scott Gargan and Hannah Johnston faced Anne Moore and Mark Harkness in a six-end final.

For the second week in a row, the final went to an extra end to decide the winners, with new members Anne and Mark edging the victory.

August 15 saw the gents singles – an alternative to the club championship – played on a round robin schedule.

Ian Guy who topped the league, followed closely by Donald Crawford and Scott Gargan, with a shot score required to decide the second finalist.

A six-end final saw Ian edge out Donald by six shots to three.

The ladies singles event was held on Sunday August 16, and it was returning member Hannah Johnson who – with five wins out of five, secured this title. A fun afternoon of bowling had by all.