Letters to the editor – August 28, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Gerrymandering the vote?

Sir,

I was struck to note the recent furore over the idea that those Scots in in the rest of the UK should be given the right to vote in any forthcoming independence referendum.

This of course highlights the worst excesses of ethnic nationalism. The actions of a British government which, it should be remembered, excluded EU nationals from the right to vote in the EU referendum despite the fact they live here, yet allowed British citizens living abroad the right to participate.

This is opposed to the civic nationalism of the Scottish Government, that those living in Scotland should dictate the nation’s constitutional future, pure and simple.

The precedent for this franchise was established in the devolution referendum of 1997 and the independence referendum of 2014, so it would be odd to alter it on this occasion. Not trying to be too cynical, but with the unionist side now well behind, there may be a belief that this vote can somehow be gerrymandered by opening it up to those Scots, however that is defined, living in the rest of the UK.

One can imagine the outcry there would be however should those Scots, who don’t even live in Scotland, tilt the balance in favour of the nation remaining in the union or indeed becoming independent.

It is of course only right and proper that those living in Scotland should dictate our future and all attempts should be made to resist any alternative.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh

Family support available

Sir

Recent research from the Disabled Children’s Partnership found that 66 per cent of families with disabled children in Scotland have been providing a lot more care during lockdown and many continue to do so despite restrictions easing.

The current national emergency has compounded the challenges many parents of disabled children face. And added layers of new ones as respite, therapies, care and schooling arrangements were largely stopped or changed and usual routines disrupted.

Contact, the charity for families with disabled children, is offering a helping hand to families in Argyll and Bute during this difficult time.

We’ve launched free one-to-one telephone appointments with a family support adviser for parent carers looking for a listening ear, reassurance and practical and emotional support.

We are running free virtual workshops on topics such as sleep, behaviour, wellbeing, money matters, and speech and language, to provide additional support for families who may be struggling during this crisis.

Families who have a disabled child can make an appointment or find out more details on the Contact website.

Susan Walls, Contact Scotland, Edinburgh

Questions over shipyard loan

Sir,

The SNP must explain its secret agenda to nationalise a failing ferry company. Documents have suggested that the SNP government ensured there was a ‘right to buy’ of failed shipyard Ferguson Marine when it gave the company a £30 million loan two years ago.

Former Finance Secretary Derek Mackay told Parliament that the loan was to help the shipyard ‘diversify’.

However, it now appears that Mr Mackay misled parliament and the public, as he knew the shipyard was in financial difficulties and the loan would create a path to nationalisation.

This saga throws up many questions – Derek Mackay must return to the Scottish Parliament and answer them.

Councillor Alastair Redman – Kintyre and Islands ward

Elevated road and tunnel the answer

Sir,

Soil creep or debris flow at the Rest and be Thankful will continue until the mountain is cleared of all loose material. Geotechnical engineers cannot stop such massive forces of nature with protective bunds or channels, and canopies would eventually be drowned with debris.

An elevated approach road in the valley leading to a short tunnel at the top would permanently solve the problem and commuted cost calculations would show long-term financial benefits.

Mike Rayworth, Invercreran

PIC:

The latest in a long list of landslides in recent years – this one dating from August 4. 51_a34Rest01