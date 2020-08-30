Jamie and Sylvia win Ardrishaig pairs competition
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Already a subscriber? Login here
Ardrishaig Bowling Club members got together on Saturday August 15 to play the Willie Bruce Pairs competition. After a good afternoon of bowling in the hot sun, Jamie Lang and Sylvia Stark (pictured) were the worthy winners.