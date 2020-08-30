Jamie and Sylvia win Ardrishaig pairs competition

Ardrishaig Bowling Club members got together on Saturday August 15 to play the Willie Bruce Pairs competition. After a good afternoon of bowling in the hot sun, Jamie Lang and Sylvia Stark (pictured) were the worthy winners.