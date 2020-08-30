All to play for in Tarbert club championship

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Thanks to the hard work of greenkeeper Graham Prentice assisted by John MacNab, Glenralloch was in fantastic condition for the opening two rounds of the Tarbert Golf Club championship, despite the unseasonal weather.

Twelve-time champion Archie Black set the bar with a fantastic 69 on Saturday August 22, including birdies at the second and third to take the clubhouse lead. Defending champion Iain Macalister is not going to be giving up his crown easily and also posted a 69 with birdies at the first and third helping his card. Club Captain Kenny MacFarlane moved into third place on 72. The same players also occupied pole positions in the nett trophy on 59, 63 and 63 respectively.

Sunday saw Kenny move to the top of the leaderboard following his lowest-ever score around Glenralloch, his 68 included four birdies. Second on the day was Bruce MacNab on 73 and John MacNab on 74.

An exciting weekend is in prospect, with both the championship and nett trophies extremely close affairs. The senior championship and second round of the John Reid Quaich also take place over this weekend, August 29 and 30.

The presentation will take place around 3pm on Sunday afternoon when it is hoped a large turnout of members will be present.

Championship after 36 holes:

Kenny MacFarlane 140

Iain Macalister 144

Archie Black 144

Nett Trophy after 36 holes:

Kenny MacFarlane 122

Archie Black 124

Lewis Preston 127