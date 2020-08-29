Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – August 28, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

New normal

It is great to hear that the pupils have taken the ‘new normal’ in their stride at Lochgilphead Joint Campus and Tarbert Academy.

The teachers are bound to have had reservations about going back to school, but provided every precaution is taken – as seems to have been the case in Lochgilphead and Tarbert – everyone will adapt and get used to the new world we live in.

Wondrous sight

It must have been a wondrous sight to witness oceanic mammals in Loch Goil. Then we had dolphin pods in Loch Fyne a week earlier. Something is drawing them to inshore waters, and maybe it’s food – which sounds like a good thing. But the whales are not usually found so far inland, and one can only hope they are not distressed – and that they make it back to the open sea in one piece.

A wee rest

We have taken a break this week from the subject of the Rest (but we’ll be back). The old road detour was working fine at the time of writing. It was disturbing, though, to hear that BEAR Scotland workers had been abused. They are just doing their jobs, so people have to understand that, and keep the heid.