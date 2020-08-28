Opening date set for MACPool

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mid Argyll Community Pool will throw open its doors once again on Thursday September 3.

The indicative date for such facilities in Scotland to reopen had been Monday, September 14, but this was brought forward by the Scottish Government.

Fiona MacAlpine, manager of the community-run MACPool in Lochgilphead, said: ‘Session times are available on our website, things will be a bit different and you will need to book your swim in advance. Session times are available on our website for those two days. We will then open with our new timetable from Tuesday September 8, so please check our website for updates and more information.

‘We are also planning to restart swimming lessons from mid-September and we will be in contact with everyone when our risk assessment for lessons has been completed at the start of next week.

‘Please contact us by phone (01546 606676) Monday to Friday 9.30am – 4pm to discuss any of our plans or by email to manager@macpool.org.uk.’

The news came as the trust Live Argyll, which operates former council facilities, confirmed that its pools will be available to members only from August 31 for lane swimming only, with advanced booking required.