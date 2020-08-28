Charlie and Scott’s Jurassic walk for male suicide awareness

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Two Lochgilphead pals are about to set off on a charity walk along the Crinan Canal.

Nothing too remarkable about that, you might imagine – except this duo of Charlene ‘Charlie’ Glencross and Scott MacDonald are going for it in seven-foot-tall T-Rex costumes.

Setting off from Miller’s Bridge on the outskirts of Lochgilphead at around 2pm on Sunday August 30, they will make their way to Cairnbaan before making their way back again.

Charlie, 31 and 33-year-old Scott will be raising money for the charity Brothers in Arms, which supports men with their mental health to reduce male suicide in Scotland.

Charlie explained: ‘We picked that charity because we’ve both lost male friends to suicide, so Brothers in Arms, based in Scotland, was a very easy choice to make for our cause.’

As for the dinosaur costumes, she added: ‘We watched a clip of a dinosaur paddle boarding on a canal and decided this wasn’t a very safe idea, so we’ve opted for a big walk instead.’

Charlie added: ‘We’re not sure how long it will take us, but we’ll be stopping off for a few socially-distanced refreshments at the Cairnbaan Hotel, since we’ll obviously need it – being all dressed up and that.’

They set up a Just Giving page to raise money – ‘Charlie & Scotty boys big Dino Walk‘ – and by Friday the pair had raised £660 towards their £1,000 target.

‘Thank you for any support you can give us,’ Charlie concluded, ‘and, weather permitting, we’ll be ready for our big walk on Sunday.’