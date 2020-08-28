Call for help with ‘dangerous’ Ardrishaig oak tree

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Ardrishaig residents have appealed to the local authority for help after two limbs fell from an ivy-covered oak tree, just three days apart, last week.

In the early hours of Thursday August 20 a limb broke off the tree during Storm Ellen and crashed on to two parked cars on Kilduskland Road, Ardrishaig.

Another limb fell on to the pavement on the afternoon of Sunday August 23. Fortunately, neither people nor property were damaged this time.

One of the cars hit on Thursday belonged to Ardrishaig resident James Brown, who discovered the scene when he left his home to go to work that morning.

Having owned the Ford car for just a few days he was more than disappointed with the dents and damage to his vehicle. James said: ‘The tree is dangerous now, and it will come down eventually.

‘It landed on cars this time, which is bad enough but that’s not the point. It could easily have been someone passing on the pavement.’

His wife Christine added: ‘This tree has been a hazard for years and nobody wants to listen. It will be a life next.’

Another resident said: ‘We’ve been telling the council for years that this tree is a hazard, and it’s been causing damage to cars for all that time. They won’t do anything and won’t give us anywhere else to park.’

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘Care and maintenance of trees is the responsibility of the landowner, as is the responsibility for obtaining the correct permissions for any proposed works. Landowners are advised to regularly inspect the condition and carry out any necessary works on trees in public places, or close to where the public has access.

“Local authorities do not have a duty to investigate the condition of trees on land they don’t own or occupy nor are they required to determine the ownership of land.

‘As a council, we would love to be able to do everything that our communities want us to, but year on year cuts mean we have had to make £57m in savings since 2010.’

Councillor Dougie Philand, though, took a slightly different view. He told the Advertiser on Thursday – before the second limb came crashing down: ‘I am no expert, but to me that tree is a threat to public safety. There are people walking along that pavement and God forbid something happens.

‘I will be approaching council officers to see what can be done.’