Announcements – August 28, 2020

DEATHS

GALBRAITH – Suddenly at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on August 16, 2020, Rhona Jean Galbraith, in her 49th year, Sheanakill, Clachan, dearly beloved daughter of Helen and the late Peter Galbraith a much loved niece and cousin and good friend to many. Rhona’s funeral took pace on Tuesday August 25.

McCORKINDALE – Mary (Shaw). Peacefully at Lorn and Isles Hospital on Tuesday August 25. Beloved wife of the late Hugh, Scammadale. Much loved mother, granny and great-granny. Will be truly missed by many.

WEIR – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead on August 24, 2020, Christina (Tina) Weir, nee Dunlop, in her 83rd year, of 38 Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead and formerly of Lochfyne Terrace, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of the late Alex Weir and much loved mother of Bell and Allan.

Adored Nana of Allan, Ailsa, Colin, David and Andy, and proud great granny of Cian, Kara and Jessica. A much respected mother in law of Kirsteen and the late Jim. Loving sister of Flora, Nannie and the late Jean, Catherine and Duncan. A dear sister in law, aunt and cousin to all the extended family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A private funeral service will be held today, Friday August 28, 2020, at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly missed.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

LANG – Catherine, David, Marie and Peter would like to thank everyone for their lovely flowers, cards, baking and donations after the sad loss of Davy. Also we would like to thank Maggie, Macmillan nurse, Jenny, Marie Curie, all the carers and all the community nurses. Also special thanks to Dr Lazarus for his faithful visits to help Davy in his final weeks. Also a thank you to piper John Brown for playing Davy’s favourite hymns. A big thank you to Rev Steve Fulcher for a very comforting service at graveside, Argyll bakeries for their catering. A thank you to Kenneth, Rhys and David Blair for their professionalism, made everything easy for us all. Lastly to all who gave Davy a great send off on his final journey.

McGOUGAN – The family of the late Douglas would like to thank everyone for the visits, support, cards, flowers, messages, baking and phone calls following the sad loss of Douglas. Special thanks to Jonny Smith for his sporting memories and Lorne Cousin for his piping tribute.

MORRISON – North Carrine. Robin, Fiona and Jimmy, would like to thank all carers community nurses social care services patient transport and Kitty who enabled Pat to spend her final days at home with her family. Also thanks to all at T A Blair for their professionalism, kindness and dignity in fulfilling our wishes. We use this opportunity to express our gratitude for the comfort of the many and varied expressions of sympathy at this sad time. Thank you all.

IN MEMORIAM

MACDONALD – in loving memory of Roddy died August 31, 2016, loving husband, dad and papa.

Remembered always with love.

– Jenny and family

MACGILLIVRAY – In loving memory of my dear wife Jessie, who died August 21, 2007.

Missed and remembered every day.

– Ian and family.

MACLENNAN M.B.E – Cherished memories of our much loved Dad, Murdo, died September 1, 2013.

Your presence is all around us, even though you are gone. The love we shared will never die, for love itself lives on.

Love always, Lorne, Leone, Darren and Laurene X

– Keep the biscuit jar full Grampa .

Love from your Grandchildren X

McGOUGAN – Alice. In loving memory of my dear wife who passed away September 2, 2014.

Nothing can ever take away

The love our hearts hold dear

Fond memories linger every day

Remembrance keeps her near.

– Your loving husband Stewart.