Almost 50,000 salmon escape into Kilbrannan Sound

A total of 48,834 mature fish escaped from a salmon farm off the coast of Kintyre, it has been revealed.

Operators Mowi Scotland confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the incident last week also resulted in 30,616 ‘mortalities’.

It comes after its farm at Carradale North was damaged on Thursday August 20.

It housed 550,000 mature fish across 10 circular net pens in the Kilbrannan Sound with the company saying Storm Ellen and strong tides caused it to shift position.

Mowi’s statement said: ‘Following thorough inspection by dive teams, the root cause of the incident appears to be breakage of mooring ropes that attach to the main system seabed anchors.

‘The rope type is marine grade, 4.8cm (1.8in) in diameter with a break strength of 89.5 ton – roughly twice the maximum strength required for its application (ranging from 33t to 51t). The rope has been sent to third-party testing facilities in Aberdeen, with further investigation to follow.’

The company said the farm was installed five years ago to Marine Scotland ‘A-Technical’ standard for Scottish Finfish Aquaculture and inspected three months ago.

It said that of the 10 pens, six were ‘structurally sound’ with fish in good condition and secured back in position. The remaining four pens were ‘structurally compromised’ with two having experienced torn netting.

The salmon contained within the four pens had either been harvested (125,900), removed as mortality (30,616), or escaped (48,834).

Mowi said: ‘The company continues to engage with local and national wild fisheries groups to monitor and assess the presence or absence of salmonid genetic introgression.’