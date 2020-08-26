Ken’s feathered friends growing fast
Reader Ken Johnston contacted the Advertiser with photographs of a family of barn owls nesting close to his home at the head of Loch Eck in Cowal.
Ken said: ‘They are nesting in a barrel put up in a tree as a nest box. The original brood was six chicks, but there are now four left.’
Visit the Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page for a short video demonstrating the fascinating sounds made by the barn owl chicks.