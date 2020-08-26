Concrete progress on A83 landslide repairs

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Engineers are said to be making progress with repairs to the A83 carriageway at the site of a major landslide on August 4.

Trunk road operator BEAR Scotland meanwhile confirmed that the local diversion route via the old military road is set to remain in use overnight on WednesdayAugust 26.

The company said that engineers had been pouring concrete for a new retaining wall which has been constructed to support the A83 carriageway above a new steep-sided channel formed by the landslip earlier this month. A temporary catch-pit is also being created to provide extra mitigation on the road.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said on Wednesday August 26: ‘Today teams have been able to pour the concrete into the newly constructed retaining wall which has been anchored into the ground to provide a solid foundation and support for the road and embankment following the landslip. Engineers will continue with the repairs 24/7 should weather conditions continue to allow.

“The old military road has been operating well and we’re closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure it is safe for use. We’re intending to keep it open overnight into Thursday and will continue to assess the route on a daily basis.

‘As ever, Argyll remains open for business and we thank the local community and road users for their patience while we work to complete these repairs at the Rest and Be Thankful.’

Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.