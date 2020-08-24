Your Pictures – August 21, 2020
Gordon Stewart from Ardfern sent us this (literally) atmospheric photograph, taken from Corranmor Farm on Monday August 10.
A stunning full rainbow appeared that day over Loch Craignish lagoon, captured by Gordon on camera.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
PIC:
no_a34YourPictures_Rainbow03