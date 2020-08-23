Letters to the editor – August 21, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Rescue and treatment thanks

Sir,

I would like to commend the local Scottish Ambulance Service paramedic teams who assisted me recently when, not acting my age – I dislocated a replacement hip.

The accident happened in a particularly inaccessible part of my garden on an unstable river bank enclosed by overgrown shrubs and trees.

Malcolm McDonald, the shift leader and David Payne, assisted by Inveraray paramedics David Gowans and Nicola Fraser, not only extricated me in a safe and professional manner, but managed to transport me with great care and minimal pain to the ambulance.

I am also grateful to the accident and emergency staff at the Mid Argyll Hospital and medical care centre, where I was promptly x-rayed and assessed. The decision was taken to send me to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, and Neil Newman and Billy McArthur drove very carefully on the diversion route to Paisley, avoiding the recently damaged (again!) Rest and be Thankful route.

I am grateful to all those who delivered care to such a high standard, ensuring that my recovery was so successful after excellent treatment at the RAH.

Jeremy Houston, Poltalloch

A depressing outlook

Sir,

As I read Councillor Alastair Redman’s letter in the August 7 edition of the Advertiser I thought how sad it is that a young man should always have such a pessimistic and depressing outlook that he chooses to share regularly with your readers.

While we live through a pandemic we have seen the very best in people in our communities working to support and care for each other.

Only last week the council publicly thanked the thousands of volunteers for their amazing efforts during the past months.

The volunteers throughout our communities worked tirelessly and optimistically, always offering encouragement and kindness helping those who were at home to stay positive during such an anxious time.

Local businesses provided an excellent service and continue to do so, enabling people to shop locally without making long journeys.

If Councillor Redman cannot see the confident and positive support in all of our communities perhaps he should book an eye test, and he most certainly doesn’t have to travel to Barnard Castle to visit an optician.

Councillor Anne Horn, Tarbert

Bringing about change

Sir,

I was delighted to see the piece in a recent issue of the Argyllshire Advertiser featuring a reader from Tayvallich, setting out his case for ‘Time for Change’. I share many of his concerns, and commend the series of articles.

It would be good to hear from a range of Argyll and Bute residents with their ideas for how we get from ‘here’ towards a better ‘there’. My personal pet project would be an Argyll and Bute Citizens’ Assembly, that would bring people together to generate real strategies to bring about just and ‘green’ change for our area.

A good start would be better transport links, via enhanced road and ferry services.

A permanent solution to the Rest and be Thankful would be welcome, of course, but it was really heartening to see how Western Ferries rose to the challenge on Friday Auust 7. They magicked away that endless queue at Gourock with great patience and goodwill and double service, showing what can be done.

Mary MacCallum Sullivan, Ardrishaig

Arrochar and Tarbet open

Sir,

Following the latest landslide and road closure at the Rest and be Thankful, once again the road closure signs were placed at the wrong place on the Arrochar side.

Having spoken to several of the local businesses owners, the main issue around the signs are they are too far away from the incident. There are information signs from Balloch to Tarbet advising of the closure at the Rest.

Surely moving the signs to Ardgartan would make more sense. Should anyone have to turn then there is ample space to do this. We cannot continue to render two villages effectively closed in case someone has failed to read the signs or cannot turn.

Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland must guarantee that the signs will not be put back in the same place when further disruption occurs, and it will.

Jane Ireland, Slanj restaurant, Tarbet

