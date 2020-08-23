Alister triumphs in new Lochgilphead competition
A brand new trophy was up for grabs when players took to the course at Lochgilphead Golf Club on Saturday August 15.
Raymond Flanagan sponsored the Diabetes UK trophy and players were asked to dig deep and donate to this worthy cause.
There were some great scores and Kathleen Young, who played early in the morning, was leading with 38 points, closely followed by Margaret MacKinnon on 37 points.
New member Alister MacArthur overtook them, playing a fantastic round including a birdie at the 14th, giving him five points to add to his winning total of 40 points. Competitors very generously donated £150 to Diabetes UK.