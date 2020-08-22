Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – August 21, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Fresh thinking

Some press reports this week on plans for an alternative A83 route may have been on the optimistic side. We have been unable to establish that there is a plan yet, but for anyone who believes the current road through Glen Croe is not up to snuff, the sounds coming out of Holyrood seem to show that Holyrood politicians are listening – at last.

The trouble has always been that there is an outcry for something to be done in the immediate aftermath of every landslide. Then people forget. All’s quiet for six months; a year; maybe two or three years. Then there’s another landslide and it all kicks off again.

It’s simple luck that nobody has been hurt in the numerous landslides. Then there’s the economic and reputional damage to Argyll, a region needing all the help it can get.

We now need fresh thinking.

As the Advertiser has proposed before, could we not open this out to young, imaginative and skilled civil engineers in the form of a competition?

A nice touch

Well done to Crerar Hotels. What a lovely gesture in welcoming NHS staff and their families for a wee break.