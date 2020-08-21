Public toilets set for closure

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

PUBLIC toilets across Argyll and Bute are set to be closed as a cost-saving measure – despite reports of human waste being left outside some facilities.

The council’s business continuity committee has agreed to an officer’s recommendation to keep 35 public conveniences open until the end of October.

After that, only a core set will remain open to be managed within budget.

It is reckoned that between 10 and 15 which are currently open would have to close.

A meeting of the committee on Thursday, August 13 saw wide discussion on what should be done going forward – including engaging with communities and re-opening all facilities.

Councillor Douglas Philand asked: ‘Is there any scope for increasing the opening of other public toilets? On the green at Kilmartin they have found human excrement – they know it is human because there was toilet paper beside it.

‘This is actually happening there – is it possible, based on that, to look at opening other facilities?’

Kirsty Flanagan, the council’s head of strategic finance, responded: ‘There is an option to open more toilets, but it will come at a cost.

‘The proposal is to minimise the cost, and we also have the paper on COVID-19 costs, which we are trying to minimise.

‘We have public toilets open across all areas. I appreciate they are not all open but there are some within a commutable distance.’

There is no current indication which toilets might stay open beyond October.