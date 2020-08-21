Midnight closure ahead as reports emerge of A83 workers being abused

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

BEAR Scotland has said that abuse of its workers will not be tolerated as reports emerged of threats being made to personnel manning the closure points at the old military road.

The road, used as the local diversion route at the A83 Rest and be Thankful, is set to remain open until midnight tonight (Friday) when forecast heavy rain in the early hours of Saturday morning means it will close for the rest of the night.

A safety inspection is set to take place around 9am on Saturday morning, August 22, to assess if the road will be safe to reopen.

The detour route closed overnight on Thursday and reopened around midday on Friday after heavy rain in the area. Geotechnical specialists assessed the area and debris movements in the channels above the A83 before considering it safe to reopen.

The weather forecast and situation on site will continue to be assessed on a daily basis to consider if safe to run the local diversion route for motorists.

Teams are continuing with a programme of complex repairs to address the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful following a landslide on August 4.

There are reports of verbal abuse and threats being directed towards team members working on the closure points at the A83 by motorists frustrated at not being able to pass through the closure area when it has been closed for safety reasons.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘This abuse will not be tolerated and we are already working closely with Police Scotland to investigate these incidences.

‘Please respect our workforce who are only doing their job and working to keep all road users safe.

‘Whilst we appreciate the frustration this can cause, safety has to come first and we need to make sure that we keep all road users safe at all times.’

Mr Ross continued: ‘We’ll continue to review the weather forecast and situation at the Rest on a daily basis to consider if it is safe to reopen. Hopefully the later closure time tonight will help to accommodate the majority of travellers.

‘We reopened the old military road on Friday around 12.20pm following a successful safety assessment by our geotechnical team after Thursday night’s heavy rain.

‘With more heavy rain forecast we have to close the road from 12 midnight tonight and will carry out a safety assessment around 9am tomorrow to consider if we can reopen.

‘In the meantime, Argyll remains open for business and we thank the local community and road users for their patience while we do everything we can to repair the A83 and safely reopen it as soon as we can.’

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.