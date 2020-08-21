Help keep rural arts live

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Touring Network has launched a major new Crowdfunder campaign to Keep Rural Arts Live in the Highlands and Islands.

Live music, theatre, dance and art fans are being asked to donate anything from the price of an interval drink upwards to ensure live events can return to rural Scotland when it’s safe to do so.

The Rockfield Centre is just one of The Touring Network’s many members, which range from village hall committees and pub landlords to professional programmers and performers, and Fee Shaw, culture and creative officer at the Oban venue, said: ‘We know how much our loyal audiences are missing the thrill of live performance and how much artists can’t wait to get back on the stage.

‘By donating what you can to Keep Rural Arts Live, you are directly helping world-class live music, theatre, dance, comedy and more to return to the Highlands and Islands when it’s safe to do so.’

The Touring Network has just over 80 members across the Highlands and Islands including: Eilean Eisdeal/Easdale Island Hall; Isle of Luing Community Trust/Atlantic Islands Centre; Oban Communities Trust/Rockfield Centre; Friends of St Conan’s Kirk SCIO; Island Music & Culture (Islay); Islay Arts Association; Craignish Village Hall Promoters; Tayvallich Village Hall; West Loch Gigs; The Walking Theatre Company (based in Cowal); Cove Burgh Hall; The Tower Digital Arts Centre; Argyll Arts Collective; Dunoon Burgh Hall Trust.

Donations can be made online at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/keepruralartslive with the opportunity to receive some match funding from Creative Scotland.