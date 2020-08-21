Announcements – 21 August, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

DEATHS

GALBRAITH – Suddenly but peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on the August 16, 2020, Alexander Fraser Galbraith (Alex) in his 93rd year, 30 Calton Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Rose Galbraith, much loved dad of Alister and Lesley, father-in-law of John, loving granda of Craig, Scott, Richard, Stefan and Adam and a beloved great granda. Funeral Service Private in line with current government guidelines. Alex’s funeral will take place on Thursday August 20, 2020. The cortege will leave the home address at 12.00 noon. after a short prayer. Travelling round Calton Avenue onto Davaar Avenue down the Roading, to Millknowe Road onto Longrow then Longrow South and Main Street passing the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Family, friends and neighbours are welcome to pay their last respects to Alex on our journey. Please remember to observe social distancing.

LANG – Peacefully at home, 119 Ralston Road, Campbeltown, surrounded by his family, on the August 16, 2020, DAVID McKENDRICK LANG, in his 77th, dearly beloved husband of Catherine Colville, much loved dad of David, Marie and Peter, loving granda of Kimberly, Andrew, Owen, Adrian, Rheanna, Jessica and Aaron, great granda to Josh and a good friend and neighbour to many. Funeral Service Private in line with current government guidelines. David’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The cortege will leave the home address at 1.00 p.m. travelling down Ralston Road and Main Street passing the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Family, friends and neighbours are welcome to pay their last respects to David on our journey. Please remember to observe social distancing.

MACKINNON – Peacefully at home, Cala Grianach, Tarbert on Sunday August 16, 2020, Catherine Smith aged 89. Much loved daughter of the late Malcolm and Chrissie. Loving sister of Malcolm and the late Alistair, Ian and Elsie. Aunt, great Aunt and great-great Aunt. A private family funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Monday August 24.

McGOUGAN – Suddenly at home in Barbados on August 6, 2020, Douglas Stewart in his 49th year, much loved younger son of Johnny and Catherine, loving dad of Mason and Callan, dear brother of Iain, brother-in-law of Ruth and beloved uncle to Graham, Jo-Anne, Aimee and Emma. Cremation took place in Barbados on Thursday 20, 2020.

McPHAIL – Suddenly at home on August 12, 2020, John Park McPhail, beloved husband of the late Sandra McLeod, wonderful dad to Aileen and Lindsey and loving pa of John, Grant and Laurie, who all adored him. Due to current restrictions a private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24 at 12 noon in Strachur Cemetery.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

BROWN – Following the sad loss of Duncan, Margaret, Dorothy, Marjorie and families would like to thank Dr Lazarus for his exceptional care over the years, Maggie Wilkieson, Macmillan nurse, for her unstinting kindness and care, the community nurses for their friendly care and compassion, Carr Gomm and Carers Direct carers for their wonderful attention over the years, Kenny, Rhys, David, and Kelly of

T.A. Blair, funeral directors, for their efficient and compassionate handling of arrangements. Grateful thanks to Rev. William Crossan for his wonderful tribute. Many thanks also to everyone who sent cards, flowers, and hampers, which were all very much appreciated. Finally, thank you to everyone who paid their respects as Duncan made his final journey. It has been heart warming for us to see the outpouring of affection shown. He absolutely loved Campbeltown and its people, and we know he would have been very touched. Thank you all.

LITSTER – Moira, Yvonne, Vivienne and their families wish to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, phone calls, visits, cards, food, baking, flowers and charitable donations received following their recent sad loss of Danny. Special thanks to local ambulance staff , Air Ambulance medics and staff at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for their care and attention to Danny. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who took time to pay their respects during the cortege’s route through Kilmichael and Lochgilphead, .Thanks to Cameron MacDonald for conducting the funeral ceremony in a personal and dignified manner; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their care and professionalism; to Morna for beautiful floral tributes, and also to Christine for allowing us to have a small, but intimate service enabling us to celebrate Danny’s life.

McNEILL – The family of the late John McNeill would like to express their thanks to all their relatives, friends and neighbours for all the flowers, cards and messages of sympathy. We would also like to thank the medical team at Tarbert Health Centre, the district nurses, Marie Curie, the health care team and the home care team. Special thanks to Ian MacInnes of

D & A Munn for his caring and efficient funeral arrangements, the Rev R MacLeod for a personal and comforting service, piper John Hunt for playing lovely tunes and to all those who paid their respects on John’s final journey.

STEWART – Sanders and the family of the late Ishbel would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the messages, cards, flowers and support following their sad loss. Thanks to all the staff at the Lochgilphead Medical Centre and a special thanks to the Carr Gomm and Argyll & Bute Council carers for their support, warmth and kindness. To Donald MacDonald, Funeral Directors for their professionalism, care and compassion.

IN MEMORIAMS

GARDNER – Edwin Paul, died August 23, 2015.

Always loved,

Always remembered,

Treasured and cherished memories.

– Christine, Jamie, Angie and family.

MACFARLANE – In loving memory of Alastair, who died in Sri Lanka, on August 24, 2013. A dearly loved son and brother, remembered every day.

– Mum and Malcolm xx.

Treasured memories of

all our loved ones gone

before.

Forever in our thoughts.

McCALLUM – Precious memories of a loving husband, dad and grandpa Colin who passed away on August 22, 2011. We love and miss you every day. In our hearts you will always stay.

– Love Amy, Colin, Edward, Katie and the grandchildren

MUIR – Treasured

memories of our dear brother and uncle, Jim, died August 20, 2011.

Always in our thoughts.

– Jean, Jessie and family