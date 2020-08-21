A83: A Friday morning update

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The latest from BEAR Scotland on the situation at the Rest and be Thankful – Information issued around 11am on Friday August 21:

Heavy rain yesterday (Thursday) evening prompted the closure of the Old Military Road earlier than planned due to teams who were monitoring the hillside spotting debris moving in the steep channel above the A83. The route currently remains closed.

Geotechnical specialists have been on site since first light to inspect the hillside, embankment, carriageway and steep channels. Heavy rain overnight has impacted these channels with some debris moving, and teams are assessing the stability of the material.

These assessments will continue throughout the morning with more heavy rain forecast before midday.

Repair work on the A83 itself has been making progress with teams continuing when weather has permitted to install measures to stabilise the road and embankments which were heavily damaged the landslip earlier this month.

This repair work has been temporarily paused this morning for safety while assessments continue. Additional safety provisions have also been installed on the A83 to protect teams while they work.

A full safety inspection will take place around midday to assess if the route can reopen early afternoon. Until then all traffic is being diverted via the A83, A82, A85 and A819 while Western Ferries has additional sailings to support motorists.

Follow Traffic Scotland for the latest journey information.

Photos courtesy of BEAR Scotland