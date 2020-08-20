Waverley returning to Clyde waters
A grand old lady of the Clyde will make a welcome return to our waters this month.
THE PS Waverley has been out of commission for major refurbishment since 2018, but the world-famous paddle steamer will return to service on Friday August 21 and operate sailings on the Clyde until Sunday September 6.
Capacity will be significantly restricted due to COVID-19 restrictions and all tickets must be booked in advance.
Visits are planned to Loch Fyne are planned on Wednesday August 26 and a week later on September 2.
Visit waverleyexcursions.co.uk for booking and more information.