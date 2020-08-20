BOBcast Podcast Episode 12 “Play Has Resumed”

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Welcome to Episode 12 of the Oban Time’s BOBcast.

COVID-19 brought everything golf related for the BOBcast to a grinding halt on the 23rd of March 2020 as lockdown began leaving professional golf and the local clubs in limbo.

Now with golf returning to a new normal Presenters Stephen Day, Keith McIntyre, George Graham are back with new team member Fiona Scott for another Episode of the BOBcast.

This time round they have a look at where Bob was, is and what he is going to have to do in the future.

With their serious and not so serious conversations they also look at Fiona’s golfing claim to fame, and interview George Mackenzie from Glencruitten Golf Club in Oban about how the club has survived during lockdown.

And what all listeners have been waiting for – Steevie’s “Silly Question Of The Week” is back….

An entertaining listen which you can download for free

Play or download the episode in the link below