A Loch Fyne welcome for NHS heroes

A Scottish hotel group welcomed more than 380 key workers and their families last weekend to say thank you for their efforts during the pandemic.

Crerar Hotels dedicated all rooms across its portfolio of seven hotels entirely to NHS key workers, including the 80-room Loch Fyne Hotel in Inveraray and hotels in Oban and on the Isle of Mull.

It amounted to 850 guests and 2,000 complimentary overnight stays between August 14-16 and resulted in upwards of £250,000 being spent by the hotel group to express its gratitude.

Heroes at the Loch Fyne Hotel and spa were greeted by Pipe Major Stuart Liddell of Inveraray and District Pipe Band and a colourful rainbow display from the children of Inveraray, who were also armed with pots and pans to hail their arrival.

Chris Wayne Wills, chief executive officer of Crerar Hotels, pulled the first pint for guests and said: ‘We were so pleased to welcome over 380 NHS heroes and their families from across Scotland for a weekend of celebrations.

‘It was great to see them all relax and have a good time.’

Each guest received a personal note of thanks from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.