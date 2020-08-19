Rain fears prompt closure of A83 detour route

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The old military road, used as a diversion for traffic past the site of a recent landslide on the A83, will close overnight from 9pm on Wednesday August 19 as further heavy rain is forecast.

The forecast indicates that short bursts of intense rain is expected overnight which has the potential to affect the hillside above the Rest and be Thankful.

Safety measures are in place to monitor the hillside, however these are restricted during the hours of darkness. The decision has therefore been taken to close the local diversion route overnight to ensure the safety of road users.

The standard diversion route will be implemented from 9pm via the A83, A82, A85 and A819 for all traffic.

Contracors are continuing to work on complex repairs to the A83 following a large landslip which occurred on August 4.

The landslip caused significant damage to the carriageway and embankments above and below the road. Teams have been working round the clock to progress the repairs which include constructing concrete retaining walls on the recently formed steep channels to help stabilise the embankment, installing a new culvert beneath the A83 and installing a temporary catch-pit next to the road side to provide further mitigation in the area.

Following concerns from local businesses, BEAR Scotland has agreed to rearrange the road signs at Tarbet to further highlight that businesses in the area remain open to the public when the standard diversion is implemented.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘We have to prioritise safety of motorists at all times and given it is difficult for us to effectively monitor the hillside in darkness we have had to take the difficult decision to close the OMR overnight tonight for safety.

‘All traffic will be diverted via the standard diversion route overnight from 9pm. We’ll assess the road with our geotechnical specialists at first light tomorrow morning (Thursday) and consider if it is safe to reopen to road users.

‘We’ve also taken steps to rearrange the road signs at Tarbet to further highlight that businesses remain open to the public. We will continue to work with the local community and do all we can to assist them while our teams work round the clock to get the A83 reopen safely.

‘Argyll remains open for business and ever we thank the local community and road users for their patience while we address the landslip at the Rest.’