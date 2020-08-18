Q&A event for MSP
Michael Russell MSP will hold another Facebook Live question and answer session on Thursday.
Mr Russell, who represents Argyll and Bute in Holyrood, will start the session at 7.15pm.
It is open to live questions from anyone who lives in the constituency, and those wanting to submit questions in advance should send them to marie-claire.docherty@parliament.scot
The Q&A Live can be watched on his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/michaelrussellsnp/