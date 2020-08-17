Your Pictures – August 14, 2020
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Already a subscriber? Login here
This week’s reader’s photograph shows the intensity of the rainfall around the region on Tuesday August 4, which again brought debris tumbling down the hillside at the Rest and be Thankful.
Simon Macdonald captured the scene at the River Add which had burst its banks at Kilmichael Glassary. In the centre of the image you can see stranded sheep, patiently waiting for the rain to stop.