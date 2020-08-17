Midnight closure for A83 diversion route

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A short detour route adjacent to the A83, used to keep traffic flowing past the site of a landslide which struck on August 4, is set to be closed for resurfacing.

The Old Military Road through Glen Croe and below the Rest and be Thankful will temporarily close overnight on Monday August 17 between midnight and 4am to allow one of the bends on the road to be repaired. The diversion road will remain open outwith these times.

A Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued across parts of Scotland from 1pm until 9pm on Tuesday August 18, and teams will be closely monitoring the weather forecast to see if it will impact on the Rest and Be Thankful. The decision as to whether the Old Military Road will remain open overnight on Tuesday will be determined during the day.

Argyll remains open for business during this time, with alternative access available via the A83, A82, A85 and A819.