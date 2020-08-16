Police report – August 14, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Vandalism to car

Paintwork on the driver’s side of green Fiat 500 was scratched sometime between 6.30pm on Saturday August 1 and 1pm on Sunday August 2 at Arkland, Inveraray.

Police are investigating and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Abusive behaviour and vandalism

Police are investigating after a man allegedly behaved in an abusive manner and smashed a window around 2am on Tuesday August 4 at Brodie Crescent, Lochgilphead. Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Damage to school

Sometime between 10am on Monday July 27 and 8am on Monday August 3, roof tiles, guttering and a wall at Minard Primary School were damaged. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Window smashed

Witnesses are being sought after a window was smashed at Minnow House, Manse Brae, Lochgilphead, sometime between 3pm on Wednesday August 5 and 2pm on Thursday August 6. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Stop and search

A 24-year-old man was charged and issued with a recordable police warning after police found him in possession of cannabis at 11.15am on Wednesday August 5 in Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead.

Charged with drink driving

Two cars drivers stopped by police officers on the A83 near Inverneill at 8.05am on Friday August 7 have been charged with drink driving. The driver of a white Audi TT, a woman aged 29, and the driver of a grey BMW X5, a 34-year-old man, were both taken to Lochgilphead police station and charged with the offences and reports will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive behaviour, and police assault

About 1am on Saturday August 8, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner in Argyll Street, Lochgilphead. The man then allegedly assaulted a police officer by spitting in their face. The man was charged and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Possession of drugs and knife

Two men and a woman were stopped and searched by police at 11.45pm on Saturday August 8 on Bishopton Road, Lochgilphead. Subsequently, a 17-year-old man and a man, aged 28, were charged with possessing cannabis. The woman, aged 26, was charged possession of a knife. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact police on telephone number 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.