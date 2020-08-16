Letters to the editor, August 14, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Response to Alastair Redman

Sir,

In response to Councillor Alastair Redman’s letter ‘SNP should not profit from coronavirus pandemic’, published in the August 7 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser, can I refer him and any other interested readers to the online SNP shop where it states clearly all profits from this sale will go to charity.

Ian Sanderson, Tarbert



Yet another landslide

Sir,

It is high time we had a permanent solution to the problems blighting the A83 trunk road in Argyll.

As commuters suffer yet another trunk road closure because of landslides, many of my constituents and the wider Argyll and Bute population will be asking what will it take for a permanent solution to be put in place by central government?

We have continued to see good money thrown after bad on piece meal patchwork, yet what is there to show for the millions of taxpayers’ pounds being spent? Nothing. Just more dangerous landslides.

If this was a trunk road linking two urban centres, the Scottish Government would have dealt with this a long time ago. However, because this is a road in rural Argyll and Bute we continue to be ignored. This cannot go on. I again call on the Scottish Government to sort this problem out once and for all.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and Islands ward

2020 National Lottery Awards open for entries

Sir,

The 2020 National Lottery Awards are open for entries.

This year, the annual search for the UK’s favourite National Lottery funded projects will, for the first time, honour individuals who have made an extraordinary impact in their community – especially those who have adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to National Lottery players, up to £600 million has been made available to support groups and organisations across the country amid the coronavirus crisis. People have been using this funding in amazing ways and we want to honour them for their selfless dedication and fantastic work.

Encompassing all areas of National Lottery funding, we are seeking to recognise outstanding individuals in the arts, education, health, environment, sport, heritage and community/charity sectors. There will also be a young hero award for someone under the age of 18.

Award winners will receive a trophy and £3,000 for their organisation.

Readers can nominate a ‘lockdown legend’ or a ‘hometown hero’ by visiting www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards and filling out an application form. All nominees must have been funded by The National Lottery or be associated with a National Lottery funded project. Entries must be received by midnight on August 19.

Jonathan Tuchner, National Lottery Awards.

Urgent appeal to Tarbert folk

Sir,

Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers (MATV) urgently needs drivers in Tarbert.

MATV is a group of volunteer drivers who take the over 60s and vulnerable adults to hospital appointments in Lochgilphead, Oban and Glasgow.

We are increasingly short of drivers, but particularly so in Tarbert, to the point we have occasionally been unable to offer transport to major hospitals from Tarbert.

Drivers can make themselves available for just one to two hours on one day a week, or as much as they want. Drivers are reimbursed at the rate of 45 pence per mile.

If you feel you can help or wish more information please contact Margaret on 01546 602104 or Catherine on 01546 603564.

Isobel MacIntosh, secretary, MATV.

Contact with loved ones

Sir,

News that care home residents can see up to three visitors from two households outdoors from Monday August 10 is welcomed.

The move means a care home can expand visiting if they have been COVID-free throughout the pandemic or if all affected residents have fully recovered and no residents or staff have had symptoms for 28 days. The home must also be participating in weekly staff testing. There will be strict criteria and infection control measures.

Residents’ mental health and loneliness levels will be significantly improved by more face-to-face contact with loved ones. It will also be of huge relief to family members who, at best, have only had one designated visitor or have been reliant on video or voice calls to check in on their well-being and have a chat.

For months, residents have been coping and responding to coronavirus restrictions with extremely limited contact from family and friends, many doing so in semi-isolation, which has had a significant impact on their mental and physical health as well as increasing loneliness.

The benefits to residents’ well-being after being able to see and interact with one visitor has been clear for all to see, so for them this expansion can’t come soon enough. Now they may be able to see more of their children and grandchildren which will be a tremendous boost to everyone.

It’s been an incredibly hard time for care home residents and staff, who have been on the front line of this pandemic, and while safety for everyone concerned is paramount these measures may bring with them a return to some kind of much-needed normality for those who really need it.

Adam Stachura, Age Scotland head of policy and communications.