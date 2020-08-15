Frances and Rona enjoy their day in the sun
Tarbert Golf Club ladies met at Glenralloch in glorious sunshine for the Columba pairs on Saturday August 8.
By their own admission, scoring wasn’t great but the chat was good and a delighted Frances Hardie and Rona Young were the winners.
The gents competed for the August Medal, with the Johnstones again in pole position with Iain junior edging out his dad on the better inward half after shooting 64 nett.
Lewis Preston took third place, also on 64, but with the poorer inward half.
On Saturday August 15, the gents will compete for the James Johnson Cup before the much-awaited club championship over the following two weekends.