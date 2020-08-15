Announcements – 7 August, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

BIRTH

FEE – Daniel and Susanna are delighted to announce the birth of their first daughter Romie Farrin Fee, born at Forth Valley Hospital on July 8, 2020, weighing 7lb 7oz. A little sister for Saul, Angus and Milo. Fourth grandchild for David and Ineke Fee of Campbeltown, and eighth grandchild for Rod and Niccy Angus, previously of Campbeltown.

GOLDEN WEDDINGS

COLVILLE – MCSPORRAN – Married at the Highland Parish Church on August 7, 1970 Willie to Catherine.

THOMSON – LANG – Hector and Janette were married at the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown on August 7, 1970 by the Rev. Charles Henderson.

DEATHS

MCGILP – Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead on July 31, 2020, Jean Johnston Adams McGilp, in her 86th year, of Dunhallin, 2 Fernoch Drive, Lochgilphead. Beloved wife of the late Alistair McGilp (Carsaig Farm). Much loved and cherished mother of Sybil and David. Adored Grandma of Michael, Sam, Isabella and Niamh. Much respected mother-in-law of Nigel and Mandy. A dearly loved sister of the late Samuel, dear aunt and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A hugely popular and much admired lady in the local community, who will be sadly missed by all. A private funeral service was held at Achnabreac Cemetery on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Forever in our thoughts.

OGILVIE – Peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital after a short battle with cancer, on July 31, 2020, Anne Kennedy Ogilvie née McArthur, in her 62nd year, much loved wife of Allan, loving mum of Karen and Jillian and an adored sister to Karen. A popular lady in our wee community, she will be missed by friends and work colleagues alike. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Anne’s funeral will take place on Thursday, August 6. The cortege will leave the home address at 12.30 p.m. travelling down High Askomil, along High Street, Prince’s Street and the Esplanade on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Family, friends and neighbours are welcome to pay their last respects to Anne on our journey. Please remember to observe social distancing.

WILCOCK – Peacefully on August 4, 2020, aged 97 years, Elizabeth May, formerly of Inveraray. Much loved wife of the late Bert, mother of Gordon, Amelia and Caroline-Jean, Granny of Christopher and Caroline and Great-Gran of Chloe and Emily. Funeral will take place at Glen Shira Cemetery, Inveraray. Numbers limited to a maximum of 20. Family flowers only. The family would like to express sincere thanks to Ashgrove Care Home for their loving care of May.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BLAIR – Catriona and the family of the late Keith Blair wish to thank everyone for the visits, support, cards, flowers and phone calls on their recent loss of Keith. To the doctors, district nurses, community health care workers and Colette Morgan for their devoted care and kindness to both of us in Keith’s final weeks. Special thanks to the Rev Hilda Smith for a lovely and fitting service also Piper Craig Campbell for playing Keith’s favourite tunes, he would have loved it. Thanks also to Morna for the beautiful floral tributes. Sincere thanks to Donald MacDonald and Cammy for their professional care and compassion in getting Keith home to Glendaruel. Finally a huge thank you to all of you who travelled on an extremely wet and windy day to pay your last respects to Keith.

GOODWIN – The family of the late John (Jack) Goodwin would like to thank everyone for their kind messages, flowers and cards. Special thanks to the staff at Ardenlee Care Home, Dunoon, Dr Hall, Caladh Funeral Directors, Dunoon and Father McAuley. A memorial for family and friends to be held at a later date.

KEYTE –

(Arbroath/Stornoway/Machrihanish/Fraserburgh).

Moira, Jennifer and family, would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind and thoughtful expressions of sympathy received following the recent sad loss of Stuart. Grateful thanks to the paramedics and staff of the cardiac and intensive care wards at A.R.I. and for the excellent care and attention shown to Stuart. Special thanks to Louise McCallister for her comforting words at the Chapel in Fraserburgh and to Willie Crossan for his tribute at Kilkerran cemetery in Campbeltown. Sincere thanks also to the staff of Alexander Buchan & Son, Funeral Directors, for their professional and sympathetic handling of the funeral arrangements, to the staff of the Argyll Hotel, Bellochantuy, for the lovely teas and finally to all who came to pay their last respects at the chapel and graveside and on the streets of Fraserburgh and Campbeltown as Stuart made his final journey. Very sadly missed.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACLENNAN – Loving memories of our much loved mum, Elizabeth, died August 12, 1985.

In the hearts of those who loved you, you will always be there.

Love always.

– Lorne, Leone, Darren, Laurene and families xx

MCKINVEN – George and Donald, August 5, 2000.

Twenty years have passed but memories of you both will never fade

To us you will always be around

With love always

– From all the family.