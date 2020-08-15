Announcements – 14 August, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

MARRIAGE

SHARKEY – MCGEACHY – Mr and Mrs James McGeachy and Mr and Mrs Michael Sharkey have the pleasure in announcing the marriage of their children Rachel Dawnne and Dominic Francis on August 1, 2020 at St Kieran’s Church, Campbeltown.

DEATHS

BROWN – Peacefully at home, 4 Killean Place, George Street, Campbeltown, on August 11, 2020, Duncan MacInnes Brown, in his 96th year, dearly beloved husband of Margaret McDonald, much loved dad of Dorothy and Marjorie, loving grandpa of Katrina, Keith, Alan and Gail and great-granda and pappy to Abigail, Niamh, Duncan, Olivia, Cohen, Lewis and Leon. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Duncan’s funeral will take place on Friday, August 14.The cortege will leave the home address at 12.00 noon travelling from George Street, along The Esplanade and past the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Family, friends and neighbours are welcome to pay their last respects to Duncan on our journey. Please remember to observe social distancing.

LITSTER – Peacefully with his family by his side at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on August 5, 2020, Danny Litster of Springhill, Kilmichael Glassary, by Lochgilphead. Former Proprietor of Danny’s Ironmongers, Lochgilphead. Beloved husband of Moira Barclay, dear loved and adored Dad of Yvonne and Vivienne. Proud Grandad of Jamie. Much respected father-in-law of Adrian and George. A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the extended family. A good neighbour, respected work associate and a very dear friend to many. A private family funeral service was held at Achnabreac Cemetery, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

MCNEILL – Peacefully at home, Craigmount, Tarbert, on August 5, 2020, after a long illness bravely borne, John, dearly beloved husband of Fay and dear father of Douglas and the late Karen, much loved father-in-law of Bunty. Retired 2nd engineer MV Claymore CalMac. In accordance with present restrictions funeral private.

STEWART – Peacefully at home with her family by her side, on August 4, 2020, Ishbel Mary Stewart, née Allan, aged 87 years, of 2 Linnet Cottages, Ardrishiag. Beloved wife of Sanders and much loved mother of Alan and Lesley. Much respected mother-in-law of Fiona and James. Dearly loved gran to John, Harris, Matti and Fergus. A private funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium on August 11, 2020.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

GAULD – Margaret and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and phone calls received following the recent sad loss of John. Special thanks to Nan and her staff at Ardfenaig Residential Home, Ardrishaig for the care and support given to John and the family at such a difficult time. Also to the carers from Carr Gomm who looked after John at home. Grateful thanks to the Rev Margaret Millar for a personal and comforting service, to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for caring and efficient arrangements and to Richard at Kilmartin Hotel for catering. Thanks also to those who paid their respects, lining the route through Lochgilphead and Dalavich village and at the cemetery as John made his final journey home. The amount of £575 was raised for Ardfenaig Comfort Fund.

MCGILP – The family of the late Jean McGilp of Lochgilphead would like to express their gratitude to all who made her last hours so comfortable; and her final journey so dignified. Our special thanks go to paramedic crews; staff at Mid Argyll Community Hospital Accident & Emergency Department and Glenaray Ward for truly outstanding care; Roddy, Fiona and Cameron of Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for professional arrangements delivered with a very personal touch; and Christine and staff at Cairnbaan Hotel for such kind attentiveness. And thank you to the hundreds of people who sent flowers, cards and messages; and who paid their respects at the roadside. Your kindness and compassion helped us through a difficult time, and will be remembered always. Sybil, David and families.

OGILVIE – Allan and the family of the late Anne Ogilvie wish to thank everyone for their support, cards and flowers. Thanks to all the staff at Campbeltown Hospital and the Macmillan nursing team for their wonderful care in the past few weeks, and also to the staff at the Beatson Hospital, Glasgow, and at Clydeview Medical Practice, Renfrew. Special thanks to Anne’s sister-in-law, Rev Catriona Ogilvie, for a beautiful service in our garden and at the graveside. Also to T.A. Blair Funeral Directors for their professional and compassionate care throughout, and to the Ardshiel hotel for their assistance. Finally, a heartfelt thank you to all of Anne’s many friends and work colleagues who lined the route to say their own goodbye to ‘oor wee Annie’.

SINCLAIR – Duncan, Elizabeth and family would like to thank everyone for their cards, flowers, support and kind words following the sad loss of Fiona. Thank you to all the carers and the NHS staff who enabled and supported the care of Fiona at home. Thank you to Rev David Carruthers and to Donald MacDonald and his team for their care and compassion at this difficult time.

IN MEMORIAMS

BLACK – Treasured memories of Gilbert, a dearly loved husband, father and papa, passed away August 15, 2017.

Remembered with a song in our hearts.

– Love from Jean and family.

LIDDELL – In loving memory of our dear dad, Robert, died August 9, 2004.

Years may pass and fade away

But silent thoughts and memories stay

Missed more than words can say

Loved and remembered every day.

– Evelyn and Hamish, Elaine and Brian, Robert and Lesley, Grant and Stephanie.

MCGOUGAN – Cherished memories of my husband and our dad Meiky, left us August 14, 2016.

Always loved, never forgotten and forever missed.

– Elma and family.

MCKENZIE – Alexander. Remembering Sandy with love on the anniversary of his death on August 11, 2005.

Always in our thoughts.

– Jane, Becky, Christine and Katie xxxx

MORRISON – In loving memory of my dear fiancé Murdo, who died August 13, 2009.

There will never be a day I don’t think of you and wish you were here by my side.

– Annie xx