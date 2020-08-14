Praise for staff and pupils as schools return

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

As schools in Argyll and Bute welcomed back staff and pupils this week, the council’s policy lead for education has thanked staff for their unfaltering dedication to get plans in place for schools re-opening, and praised young people for their continued commitment to learning during coronavirus lockdown.

Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: ‘There’s no denying the last few months have been a difficult time for everyone, let alone children and young people in our schools. Pupils have had to adapt to new ways of learning; staff have had to come up with new, imaginative ways of providing learning resources and parents and carers have had to step into new roles as teachers.

‘What’s truly amazed me throughout all this though is the way everyone has rallied around to help each other. This is something that’s special and unique about Argyll and Bute – our school communities are like an extended family.

‘As our schools return, children and parents will no doubt be experiencing a range of emotions. While some might be nervous about returning to school, others will be excited to get back to some normality and see their friends again. These feelings are all normal and completely understandable. What’s important though is that we continue to support each other with the same compassion we have during lockdown.

‘We have already proved that, despite challenges, we work well together to ensure the best outcomes for our children and young people. Let this continue and let us look back at this period in our education system where we conquered adversity.’